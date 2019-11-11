|
Patrick Henry Latiolais, Jr.
St. Martinville - A Memorial Gathering will take place on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Pellerin Funeral Home in St. Martinville from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm for Patrick Henry Latiolais, Jr., 57, who passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019, at The Carpenter House - St. Joseph Hospice in Lafayette.
Patrick enjoyed being outdoors and spending quiet time in the park feeding the squirrels. He loved going to the drag races and watching football games with family and friends. Patrick will be remembered for his kind and generous heart and his willingness to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
He is survived by his son, Patrick Henry Latiolais, III of St. Martinville; mother and stepfather, Patsy F. and Ken Bordelon of Breaux Bridge; fiancée, Yvonne Guidry of St. Martinville; sisters, Ranee L. Morrison and husband Tony of Denham Springs, Kesla L. Young of New Iberia, and Shellee L. Shedd and husband Eddie of Broussard.
He was preceded in death by his father, Patrick Henry Latiolais, Sr.; maternal grandparents, Antoine and Jeanne C. Frederick; paternal grandparents, Willie and Lotta B. Latiolais; and numerous aunts and uncles.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the doctors and staff at Lafayette General Medical Center - 8th floor and The Carpenter House - St. Joseph Hospice, for the compassionate care and attention given to Patrick during his time of need.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to The Carpenter House - St. Joseph Hospice, 923 W. Pinhook Rd., Lafayette, LA 70503.
Pellerin Funeral Home of St. Martinville, 112 New Market St., St. Martinville, LA 70582, (337-332-2111) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019