|
|
Patrick Meche
RAYNE - A Liturgy of the Word Service will be celebrated for Patrick Meche, 65, at 12:00 PM on Saturday, March 30, 2019, in the Duhon Funeral Home-Rayne Chapel with Rev. Mike Arnaud as Celebrant. Visitation will begin on Friday, March 29, 2019, at 11:00 AM until 9:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 PM and will resume on Saturday at 8:00 AM until just prior to the service time. Interment will be at a later date. Mr. Meche passed away suddenly at his residence in Rayne, LA, on Thursday, March 28, 2019.
Patrick was a native of Rayne and a resident of Indian Bayou, LA since 1985. He was employed as a Rig Systems Specialist with Weatherford International for the past 35 years. He enjoyed family gatherings, his two "fur babies, Rusty and Jolie"; and watching all sports, especially his "beloved" Saints. In his youth, he was a local boxer, ran track, played high school football and baseball as well as being an avid golfer.
Mr. Meche is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Judy Harrington Meche of Rayne, LA; daughter, Tera Lyn Meche Cain and husband, Christopher Shawn of Lafayette, LA; grandchildren, Christopher Scott Breaux and wife, Callie of Lafayette, LA, Gavin Drew Cain of Lafayette, LA ; great grandson, Dakota Jess Breaux; brothers, Dale Meche and his wife, Linda of Rayne and Robert Meche and his wife, Annette of Church Point, LA; one sister, Debbie Meche Broussard and her husband, J B of Rayne, LA, as well as, numerous nieces, nephews and godchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Doris Meche and Beulah Theresa Trahan Meche; sister, Janice Meche Duplantis; godchild Jess Clay Meche; paternal grandparents, Claby Meche and Meline Alleman Meche ; maternal grandparents, Alexie Trahan and Armance Falcon Trahan.
You may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences online to Mr. Meche's family at www.duhonfuneralhome.com.
Duhon Funeral Home-Rayne, LLC, (337)334-3600, 900 East Texas Ave., Rayne, LA 70578 in charge of all of the arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on Mar. 29, 2019