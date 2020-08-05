Patrick "Pat" Saunier
New Iberia - New Iberia - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am, on Friday, August 7, 2020, at St. Peter Catholic Church in New Iberia, for Patrick "Pat" Saunier, 75, who passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020, in New Iberia.
Interment will follow in Beau Pre Cemetery in Jeanerette.
Rev. William Blanda will be the Celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be Thursday from 4:30 pm until 8:00 pm at Pellerin Funeral Home. A rosary, led by Deacon Robert Klingman will be prayed at 7:00 pm Thursday. Visitation continue on Friday from 8:00 am until 9:30 am.
A native of Delcambre, Mr. Saunier was born on January 21, 1945 to the late Eunick and Lily Rogers Saunier. He was a 1963 Salutatorian graduate of Delcambre High School, where he excelled in football, baseball, and track. Mr. Saunier retired as the Iberia Parish Clerk of Court, and along with his wife Margaret, was the owner of Tri-City Pipe and Machine. He enjoyed playing golf, hunting, traveling, watching the LSU Tigers and the New Orleans Saints. Mr. Saunier especially loved attending his grandchildren's sporting and school events.
Survivors include his wife, Margaret Saunier of New Iberia; sons, Patrick Saunier, Jr. of Youngsville, Wayne (Renee') Saunier of Cypress, Texas, and Brent (Vivian) Saunier of Atlanta, Georgia; daughter, Natalie (Jude) Duval of Patterson; stepson, Eddie Estie of Lafayette; stepdaughters, Sandra Turner of Columbus, Texas, Jamie Boudreaux of Patterson, and Wendy Touchet of Patterson; sisters, Joyce S. Comeaux of New Iberia, Sandra S. Opfer of New Iberia, and Marnell (Ken) Fremin of New Iberia; sisters-in-law, Lois Saunier of New Iberia, and Wallie Saunier of Ponchatoula; grandchildren, Britain Saunier, Bailey Saunier, Andrew Duval, Marina Duval, Isabella Duval, and Jacob Duval; step grandchildren, Charlie Janksy, Stevie Cooper, Kris Buescher, Austin Thomas, Alex Estis, Jaslyn Klaassen, Lilly Touchet, Joseph Touchet, and Amy Boudreaux; 14 step great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Eunick Saunier, Jr. and brother, John C. Saunier; godchild, Lee A. Saunier; brothers-in-law, Kern Comeaux, and Dwayne Opfer; mother-in-law, Amy Viator.
Pallbearers will be Patrick Saunier, Jr., Wayne Saunier, Brent Saunier, Andrew Duval, Bailey Saunier, and Les Ellis.
Honorary pallbearers include Kenrick Fremin and Charles Campbell.
