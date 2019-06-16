|
Paul "Lil Buck" Alton Sinegal, Sr.
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Monday, June 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Paul "Lil Buck" Alton Sinegal, Sr., 75, who died June 10, 2019 at his family home.
Services will be conducted by Father Borgia Aubespin, SVD.
Interment will be in Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Inolia Petry Senegal of Lafayette, LA; his daughters, Gretta Marie Senegal of Playa Del Rey, CA ad Sherrelle Mouton of New Orleans, LA; a son, Paul Senegal, Jr. of Lafayette, LA; three grandsons, Aaron J. Senegal of Las Vegas, NV, Dius A. Senegal of Carencro, LA and Joseph A. Senegal of Lafayette, LA; sisters, Jerry Miller (Alton), Pearlie Burns (Wayne). Dorothy Helaire (Thomas), all of Lafayette, LA, Rose Thomas of Carencro, LA and Anna Taylor (Jude) of Grand Coteau, LA; a brother, Joseph Arceneaux of Lafayette, LA and an aunt, Anna Bell Boutte of New Iberia, LA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Odette Broussard Senegal; brothers, Paul "L J" Senegal and Albert Arceneaux and his grandmother, Umea Boudreaux.
Visitation will be held Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m.
Visitation will resume on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church from 7:00 a.m. until time of service.
