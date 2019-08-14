|
|
Paul "Danny" Broussard, Jr.
Youngsville - It is with great sadness that the family of Paul "Danny" Broussard, Jr., 65 years of age, a native of Lafayette and resident of Youngsville, announces his passing on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 2:00 A.M. at his residence. He will be lovingly remembered and missed by his wife Gale Broussard of Youngsville, his sisters, Jean "Jenny" B. Figueron and her husband Eddie, Shirley B. Cabrera and her partner Ivonne, Angela "Angie" Broussard; his daughters, Michelle B. Patton and her husband, Brian, Monica L. Broussard, his step-daughter, Danielle R. Prospero and her husband Jesse, his grandchildren; Taylor W. Deceasare and her husband Austin, Kayla M. Patton, Rylie R. Istre and Cobie B. Patton; his great-grandchildren, Emmalyn J. Deceasare and Barrett W. Deceasare.
He is preceded in death by his parents Paul D. Broussard, Sr. and Anna Mae Racca Broussard.
Paul "Danny" graduated from Comeaux High School. He built custom homes for over 20 years in Texas. His last years working were with Chevron.
He loved life and always had a smile on his face. He was always the life of the party and loved by all that met him!
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Anne Catholic Church, 201 Church St., Youngsville, LA 70592, Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Inurnment will be held following the Memorial Mass at Calvary Cemetery, 355 Teurlings Dr., Lafayette, LA 70501, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Published in the The Advertiser on Aug. 14, 2019