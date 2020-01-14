Services
Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette
1011 Bertrand Drive
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337) 235-9449
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Bergeron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Dave Bergeron


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Dave Bergeron Obituary
Paul Dave Bergeron

Lafayette - Paul Dave Bergeron, 88, passed away on January 13, 2020 at his residence.

Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery at a later date.

Mr. Bergeron, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late Dave Bergeron and the former Agnes Talbot.

Paul was a graduate of Cathedral Carmel, an LSU graduate, U. S. Navy Veteran and a career Petroleum Engineer.

He is survived by his children, Dr. Nick Bergeron and his wife, Dr. Ashlyn Bergeron, Angie Bergeron and John Bergeron and two grandsons, Joshua and Wyatt Bergeron.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Ethel Bergeron.

Personal condolences may be sent to the Bergeron family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.

Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -