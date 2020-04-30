|
|
Paul Nathan Fontenot
Lafayette - A private, graveside service was held for Paul Nathan Fontenot, 80, who passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 virus. The Reverend Tom Voorhies, Pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Ville Platte, conducted the service held in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Fontenot is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jerrylene T. Fontenot of Ville Platte; two daughters, Maria Irene Fontenot Kirkland and her husband William of Knoxville, TN, and Greta Fontenot Richard and her husband Joey of Rayne; one son, Dr. Eric Paul Fontenot and his wife Michelle Didier Fontenot of Lafayette; one sister, Winnetta Fontenot Powell and her husband Duey of Mamou; four grandchildren, Alex Michael Richard, Nicholas Craig Kirkland, Ella Elizabeth Kirkland, and Aubrey Ann Fontenot; and three Godchildren, Steve Fontenot, Capri Young, and Ashley Killgore.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Douglas and Irene Fontenot; one son, Craig Michael Fontenot; his Godmother, Cavlyn Tate; and his Godfather, Bruce Fontenot.
A native of Mamou, Louisiana, Paul has been a resident of Ville Platte for 50 years. He is a Veteran of the United States Army National Guard and the United States Air National Guard.
Professionally, Paul was self-employed for over 50 years as a professional land surveyor and professional civil engineer. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from USL (currently University of Louisiana at Lafayette). He was a member of several professional organizations and a past president of the Ville Platte Chamber of Commerce.
During time away from work, he loved spending time with his children and four grandchildren. He particularly enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and playing baseball and football with them. He was also an avid baseball and football fan who always liked visiting and entertaining family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Dr. Eric Fontenot, Al Hebert, Alex Hebert, Joey Richard, and Johnnie Young. Honorary pallbearers are Brent Cenac, Gordon Fontenot, Steve Fontenot, John Fusilier, Harold Ledoux, and Duey Powell.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Lafayette General Medical Center Intensive Care Unit.
View the obituary and sign the guestbook online at www.waltersfh.com.
Walters Funeral Home, (337) 706-8941, 2424 North University Avenue in Lafayette, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020