Paul Pershing Trahan
Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial for Paul Pershing Trahan, 86, will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. Anne Catholic Church. Interment will follow at St. Anne Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Lafayette on Friday, May 3, 2019 beginning at 10:00AM with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00PM. The funeral home will remain open all night until the time of the service
It is with great sadness, Paul Pershing Trahan, age 86, of Youngsville, passed away in the morning of Sunday, April 28th, 2019. He was in the presence of his wife.
Paul Pershing (Pitt) Trahan was born on May 19th, 1932, a native of Louisiana. He was the son of the late Clarence Trahan and Anne Broussard Trahan. Pershing is an alumnus of the class of 51' from Youngsville High School. Pershing served in the United States Army in the Korean War as a sergeant, as well as Chaplin at the VFW Post 9210. Pershing and Mildred were united in Holy Matrimony on December 19th, 1954. Survivors include his daughters, Margaret and her husband Wilmer James Cormier, Lynn and her husband William Keith Flowers, and son, Kenneth Trahan and his wife Jennifer Marie Poirier Trahan. Pershing and Mildred were blessed with eight grandchildren, Chad James Cormier, Christy Lynn Cormier Soileau, Toby Paul Melancon, Twila Trahan Holmes, Nathanael Trahan, Marcus Trahan, Kelci Briann Flowers and Mason Keith Flowers. Pershing Trahan was also blessed with 7 great grandchildren, Henry Owen Soileau, Luke Elliot Soileau, Scout Genevieve Holmes, Fox Otis Holmes, Slate Alexander Trahan, Silas Anton Trahan, and Milo Abraham Trahan.
Above all, Pershing treasured his family, and quality time spent in fellowship with loved ones. Pershing had the ability to make anyone feel like family, and always exuded love and kindness to all he encountered. He had a deep appreciation for the simple things in life, and truly cherished the beauty and simplicity of nature. He loved woodworking and gardening. He worked for the Lafayette Parish School Board as a bus driver, TIW, Duiett Oil Co., Mayfair, Borden's, Years to Grow and St. Anne Church. He enjoyed farm life, being on his tractor, gardening, and tending to the farm animals.
Serving as pallbearers will be Chad James Cormier, Toby Paul Melancon, Nathanael Trahan, Marcus Trahan, Christy Lynn Cormier Soileau, Mason Keith Flowers, Kelci Briann Flowers, and Twila Trahan Holmes.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Wilmer James Cormier, Jennifer Marie Poirier Trahan, and William Keith Flowers.
He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
David Funeral Home of Lafayette at 316 Youngsville Hwy (337)837-9887 will be handling the Arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on May 2, 2019