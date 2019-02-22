|
|
Paul Wilson "Doc" Chaisson
Lafayette - Paul Wilson "Doc" Chaisson, age 85, a native of Lafayette, Louisiana, went to be with the Lord on February 13, 2019 at The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice where he was a recent resident. Visitation will be held on Saturday February 23, 2019 from 9:00AM to 12:30PM at Syrie Funeral Home, 1417 Simcoe St, Lafayette, Louisiana. A funeral service will follow at 1:00PM at St. Peter Baptist Church, 505 N. Washington St, Lafayette, Louisiana. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery, 335 Teurlings Dr, Lafayette, Louisiana.
Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on Feb. 22, 2019