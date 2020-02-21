|
Paula Sherville Mury
New Iberia - A memorial service celebrating the life of Paula S. Mury, 80 will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia. Rev. Keith Landry will be the Officiant. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-9pm at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia. A rosary, led by the Men's Rosary Group, will be prayed at 7:00 pm. Visitation will continue Wednesday from 10am-pm. Entombment will be private. Following a brief illness, Paula passed away surrounded by her immediate family on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center. Paula was born in New Iberia on October 27, 1939. She was a graduate of Jeanerette Senor High, and received a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration, and Master's Degree in Education from the University of Southwestern Louisiana. She was an educator in the Iberia Parish school system for many years, serving as a mentor to countless students as Director of Cooperative Office Education, introducing them to real-life work experiences with local employers that often hired her students after graduation. She later joined her husband in the family business, Process Printers, until her retirement in 2015. She continued to maintain enjoyable relationships with them for many years. Paula will be remembered as a woman of small stature with a big heart; a feisty little Italian with a hysterically quick wit, playful personality, often unfiltered comments, the occasional off-colored quip, and fabulous hosting and cooking skills, particularly her famous homemade lasagna. Her legacy will be her kind, nurturing and generous spirit. No star shined brighter than Paula's face when she talked about or saw her grandchildren. She was so very proud of each of them and what they have accomplished. Affectionately known as GRAN with the license plate to prove it, every picture and video were precious to her. She was a great mom, wife, and friend to many. Paula was a lover of life, and a selfless contributor to other's lives with a unique ability to always find the goodness in people. She was a fierce and loyal friend to her community, and grateful to God for all of them.She offered unconditional love and acceptance to people from all walks and life. She was an unofficial fashionista, political pundit, huge Saints fan, and lover of the LSU Tigers. Now her celebration begins in her new spiritual life, knowing a new freedom, and a new happiness. She leaves behind her devoted husband of 58 years, Ed "Bubba" Mury; sons, Ed G. Mury and wife Marika, and Todd Mury and wife Barbara; grandchildren, Jordan, Ava, and Sophia Mury; step-granddaughter, Tiffany Sanders; sister, Judy Breaux, and many special friends and family with whom she has given much and received much in return. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul G. and Anna Grace Sherville of Jeanerette. The family wishes to extend its heartful appreciation to the amazing nursing staff at Lafayette General Medical Center; and to Drs. Jody Rosson and John Williams for their extraordinary expertise, kindness, and compassion. The family requests in lieu of flowers to make a donation in her name to a . Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560 (337-365-3331) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020