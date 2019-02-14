|
Pearl Webb Bush
Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:00pm on Friday February 15, 2019 in Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist for Pearl Webb Bush, 94, who passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at her residence. Reverend Andre' Melancon, Pastor of St. Bernadette, Houma La, Great nephew of Pearl,will be the Celebrant of the Mass. The Very Reverend Chester C. Arceneaux, VF, Rector of the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist will concelebrate. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Pearl was a native and life-long resident of Lafayette. She was the daughter of Renee and Yvonne Breaux Webb. She was a 1941 graduate of Lafayette High School and completed business courses at Crowley Trade School.
Pearl married Herbert R. Bush Jr. on March 21, 1943 and they were married 52 years until his death. Together they raised four daughters. Pearl was a homemaker who was active in her daughters' lives. She was a Girl Scouts Leader, LHS Band parent and active in PTA. She was a self-taught seamstress who made all her daughters' clothes. Pearl enjoyed working in her flower gardens. She and Herbert loved traveling, hosting Sunday family dinners, Mardi Gras festivities and dancing, especially Big Band Dancing.
Pearl was a parishioner of Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church where she attended daily Mass. She was a member of Catholic Daughters, Knights of Columbus Auxiliary Number 1286, St Anne Society, Ladies Altar Society and a volunteer in the church gift shop. She taught religion classes for many years.
She was a member of the Ridgewood Homemakers for 60+ years. She was also a member of the White's Subdivision rosary group and the Greenhouse Exercise group.
Survivors include her four daughters and sons-in-law: Sally and Ken Wade, Peggy and Harold Burleigh, Vicky and Jim Driesse and Cathy and Bryan Broussard: grandchildren and spouses Greg and Cynthia Burleigh, Jennifer and Jeff VanZandt, Russell and Autumn Driesse, Justin and Starr Driesse, Claire and Tre Simms, Nicole and Matt Napoli, Angela Broussard, Casey Broussard and Bryan and Jill Wade. 18 great grand-children, two sisters-in-law Rayetta Bush and Delores Bush.
Pearl was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Jeanette Webb; three brothers, Wilbur, Johnny and Freddie Webb.
Pallbearers will be Greg Burleigh. Russell Driesse, Justin Driesse, Casey Broussard, Bryan Wade and Tré Simms.
The family requests that visitation be observed on Friday from 9:00 AM until time of services. A Rosary will be recited on Friday at 11:00 AM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.
We would like to thank Roxanne, Ronnie, Mary, Orelia and Terra for the excellent care they gave our mother over the last year. Many thanks to Heart of Hospice, especially Maggie RN, for the care and support given our family.
Memorial contributions can be made to Heart of Hospice, 1100 Bertrand Dr Suite A, Lafayette, LA 70506 or the , 10 Glenlake Pkwy NE South Tower, Ste 400 Atlanta, GA 30328 .
Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311
Published in the The Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2019