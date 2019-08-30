Services
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held from 8 to 11 AM on Saturday August 31, 2019 at St Paul Church for Percy Benoit (71) of Lafayette, Louisiana. He passed away Saturday August 24, 2019 at his home in Lafayette.

Burial will follow at St. Martin DePorres Cemetery in Scott, Louisiana.

Father Anthony Anais will preside.

Percy Benoit was born in Carencro, Louisiana on April 20, 1948 to the late Victor Benoit and Bertha Zeno Benoit. He worked for the city of Lafayette for over 40 years. He met his wife Audrey all the way back in 1983 on W. End St. and in his own words "he met her at her house " lol. High pocket was a fantastic dancer and always the life of the party. He loved his western movies and always enjoyed anything that had to do with his Family. O, he also loved James Brown. Percy was a loving, husband, father grandfather, sibling and great grandfather who will be deeply missed.

Percy is survived by his loving wife; Audrey, four sons; Joseph Celestine, Joseph Cormier, and Ferral Francis all of Lafayette, and Daniel (Salina) Cormier of Gilroy California, two lovely daughters; Mary Celestine, Felicia Cormier (Brooklin Mouton) of Lafayette, LA., sisters; Regina Simon, Rita Benoit, Anna Lee Benoit Anna Benoit , Ruby (Wilson) Andrus, and Emma (Matthew) Simon also of Lafayette, LA., his little brother; Paul Benoit of Lafayette, along with 28 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents; Victor Benoit and Bertha Zeno Benoit, he is preceded in death by his brothers; Joseph and Patrick Benoit, grandchildren; Joseph Celestine Jr., and Kaedyn Cormier, sister in laws; Georgia Benoit and Rose Benoit and brother-in-law Roy Simon.

A viewing will be observed from 8:00am until time of service at 11:00am at St. Paul Catholic Church on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Lafayette LA.

Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette LA 70501 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on Aug. 30, 2019
