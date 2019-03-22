|
|
Pernell M. Boudreaux
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church for Pernell M. Boudreaux, 25, who died March 9, 2019.
Services will be conducted by Father Anthony Anala, SVD.
Interment will be in St. Martin De Porres Cemetery in Scott, LA.
He is survived by his mother, Felicia Boudreaux; his father, Chaddrick Leopaul; three adorable children, Harlym Martin, Terrell Boudreaux, Torian Shelvin; one brother, Tyler Boudreaux; two sisters, Myia Anderson and Ja'mya Boudreaux; two siblings; four nephews; his girlfriend, Breonia Roberts and a host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Mary Ada Boudreaux; paternal grandmother, Deanna Leopaul; maternal grandfather, Homer Joseph Griffin; paternal grandfather, Wilfred Leopaul; and maternal great grandparents, Lorane T. Boudreaux and Harry Joseph Boudreaux.
Visitation will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Syrie Funeral Home from 7:00 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be recited at 9:00 a.m.
Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser on Mar. 22, 2019