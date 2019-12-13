|
Phil Harper Nugent
Houston - Phil Harper Nugent, 80, passed away peacefully under hospice care on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Holcombe House in the Texas Medical Center. He was born August 16, 1939 in Lafayette, Louisiana. A former NFL player for the Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos in the 60's, and an oil and gas entrepreneur throughout his career, Phil lived an extremely full life. As a young child, he demonstrated early on that he was a gifted athlete. He attended Lafayette Senior High School where he excelled academically as well as on the football field. During his senior year, Phil served as Sargent of Arms for the class of '57, was captain of the football team, President of the L Club, an honorary organization for recognizing student lettermen and voted "most athletic" by his classmates. He was well-respected and admired for his self-discipline and determination.
Upon high school graduation, Phil went on to play for Tulane as quarterback - throwing thousands of yards to go along with nine touchdowns over three years when the Green Wave was part of the SEC. It was during his time at Tulane that Phil met his first wife, Lillian Eccles Nugent, to whom he was married for 26 years.
In 1969 Phil started Gulf Marine Industries, Inc in Lafayette, a sand blasting company for operators in the Gulf of Mexico. He married Sharon Maloney Nugent in 1992 - a partnership which lasted 24 years. He expanded his expertise and knowledge of the Nigerian oil industry during his time with Allied Energy from 1990-1996 in Houston. From then on, he remained active as CEO of Phil Nugent Global.
Phil was an avid gardener, bird watcher, reader, wood carving and antique collector and an exercise and nutrition enthusiast up until his last remaining weeks.
He is survived by his son, Phil C. Nugent, grandchildren Brennan, Quinn and Matt Nugent, their mother Rachel Bertrand Nugent, his daughter Claudia Nugent Scott, her husband Michael Scott, and grandchildren Eleanor, Isabelle and Vivienne Scott. Phil is also survived by his sister Joy Dale Nugent Kessel, her husband James, former wife Sharon Maloney Nugent, and former brother-in-law Dr. James G Roberts. Phil will be forever remembered by his niece, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
The family wishes to thank Houston Hospice, Anthony Agi, Lataya Johnson, Patrick LeBlanc, Tinu and Adeleke Bamiro of Merciful Hands LLC and their care staff. A special thank you to Father Richard Greene of Lafayette for his prayers and guidance. A memorial service will be held at The Chapel at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 345 Piney Point Rd in Houston at 2:00pm on Sunday December 22, 2019. Remembrances may be made in the form desired by friends or to The .
