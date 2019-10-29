|
Philip Gulino
Opelousas - Philip Alphonse Gulino
Philip Gulino, 78, of Opelousas died Thursday, October 24 at Opelousas General Hospital. He is survived by his wife Jerrelyn ("Jerre") Gulino and his son Isaac. He was preceded in death by his parents Alphonse "Frank" Gulino and Katherine "Katie" Onebane Gulino, his brother "Sonny" Gulino and his sister "Belle" Gulino Durio.
Philip graduated from Opelousas High School (class of 1960) and the University of Southwestern Louisiana (now the University of Louisiana Lafayette). He was a member of the USL bowling team and Phi Mu Alpha music fraternity.
Philip was a veteran of the Viet Nam war, serving in the U. S. Navy in Da Nang.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, photography and cooking. He was an audiophile; at one time, owning over 1000 LPs and knowing the liner notes for them all. Philip was a competitive pool player, winning several individual and team awards.
Philip elected to donate his body to the Bureau of Anatomical Services for the promotion of medical education and research. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Phil's life and share memories on Thursday, November 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Toby's Lounge, Hwy. 182 at 132 Tobys Lane, Opelousas.
Published in the The Advertiser & Daily World from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019