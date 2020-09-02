1/1
Philomena Alice Wiltz Andrews
1932 - 2020
Philomena Alice Wiltz Andrews

Beaumont - Philomena Alice Wiltz Andrews, 88, of St. Martinville, Louisiana died peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at the residence she shared with her daughter and son-in-law in Beaumont, Texas. Alice as she was fondly called was a dedicated educator for over 25 years in St. Martin Parish. She touched many student's lives at Leonville Elementary, Teche Elementary, and Cecilia Primary. She was a devoted member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Lafayette, Louisiana serving in many capacities through the years. She leaves a beautiful legacy to her daughters, Natalie Andrews Ocansey, Lequita Andrews Baldwin (Charley), and Felicia Andrews Runnels (Cedric); sister, Sister Mary Innocente Wiltz, S.S.F.; former son-in-law, Maxwell Ocansey; five grandchildren, and two step-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, extended family members, and friends. The visitation will be held at 10 a.m., and the Rosary at 10:15 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Sour Lake, Texas on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Philomena's earthly resting place will be at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery in St. Martinville following her services in Texas. In lieu of flowers please make a donation of $88 representing her years that we were blessed with her presence in our lives and the lives of the many people she touched to St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School, 850 Forsythe St., Beaumont, Texas 77701, Phone - 409.832.3486. www.comeauxchapel.com




Published in The Advertiser from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
