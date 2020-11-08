Phyllis Freyou Phillips
New Iberia - A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Phyllis Freyou Phillips, age 79, at 2:00 am on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Fr. Keith Landry will officiate. Interment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will take place at Evangeline Funeral Home in New Iberia on Tuesday from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:00 pm. The funeral home will reopen on Wednesday at 8:00 am until the service time.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Phillips passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette
Phyllis was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She put her family and God above everything else and loved them both fiercely. Phyllis was a devout Catholic and faithful parishioner of Sacred heart of Jesus Catholic Church. She was very involved in the church thought-out her lifetime from cooking for the priest to organizing the rosary groups. She also proudly worked as secretary of Magnolia Elementary for over 20 years. Phyllis will be remembered for her loving nature, her kindness, and the smile she put on everyone's faces. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. She will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her loving husband of over 50 years, David Edgar Phillips, Jr.; sons, Timothy David Phillips (Jill) and David Edgar Phillips, III. (Sascha); daughter, Cherie Phillips Vincent (Ron); brother, Glenn Freyou (Linda); sisters-in-law, Marnell Freyou and Deanna Freyou; ten grandchildren, Brock Phillips, Thomas Vincent, Catherine Vincent, Nicholas Phillips, Clare Phillips, Joseph Phillips, Anthony Phillips, Gregory Phillips, Timothy Phillips, and Sophie Phillips; and one great grandchild, Isla Phillips.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Sydney and Irene Landry Freyou; and brothers, Ernest Freyou and Wayne Freyou.
Pallbearers will be Brock Phillips, Thomas Vincent, Nicholas Phillips, Joseph Phillips, Jeremey Freyou, and Matthew Freyou.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jeffery Freyou and David Freyou
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.