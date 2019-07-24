|
Dr. R. Earl Kennedy, II
Plano, TX - Dr. R. Earl Kennedy II transitioned on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the age of 70.
Earl was born in Denmark, SC, on September 26,1948. He was raised in St. Phillip's Episcopal Church. In 1985, he converted to Catholicism and over the years was a parishioner of St. Charles Church in Grand Coteau, St. Peter Claver Church in New Orleans and St. Jude Church in Allen, TX.
Earl Kennedy was the founder of Pride Plaza Professional Pharmacy in Lafayette, LA. Through his 38-year career as a pharmacist, Earl touched the lives of scores of colleagues, customers, and young professionals that he mentored.
Earl is survived by his wife, Lynne (née Ray), son, Earl (Vicky), daughter, Erica, son, Eddie (Huelitha), son, Brian, his sisters Isabella Kennedy Crawford (Luke) and Harriett Kennedy Stephens, sister-in-law Connie Labat (Mike), brother-in-law Charles Ray (Genevieve), five grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Funeral Mass for Earl will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Grand Coteau on August 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Repass to follow. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Jude Catholic Church in Allen, TX on August 10, 2019 at 9:30 AM with reception to follow.
Published in the The Advertiser on July 24, 2019