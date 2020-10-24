R. Hamilton "Hammy' Davis
Lafayette - R. Hamilton "Hammy' Davis. Age 60 of Lafayette, Louisiana.
Hammy was best known for encouraging others to be better, live larger, and love BIG. If Hammy had an opportunity to lift someone else up, he took it. He was the ultimate cheerleader to family, friends, and strangers alike. He genuinely loved all people. Hammy radiated a unique entrepreneurial spirit in all he did, in addition to his Real Estate work and philanthropic involvement in the Lafayette community, he was also a playwright and an inventor. He was known as an idea man or as he preferred- a dreamer.
He viewed business and life experiences as equal in importance or as "resume builders", making no distinction between pursuing a career and actively seeking out 'passions'. Hammy's passions included helping the homeless, United Way of Acadiana, Catholic Charities, LA Racing Commission, Food Hub, Laf Education, and Rayne State Bank board.
Hammy started building his life's resume on August 15, 1960 in New Orleans. He was raised by Beverly and Dr. F. H. Davis in Lafayette with his seven siblings whom he is survived by; Hampton, Hodges, Barbara, Beverly, Bonnie, Taylor and Becky. He attended Cathedral Carmel, and a postgraduate year at Lawrenceville (NJ) and undergraduate at LSU. He graduated from Tulane Law School and practiced law prior to his career in Real Estate.
He was humble and generous and his passion for giving back was matched only by the love he had for his wife Angi, and children, F. Hampton "Happy" IV, Abigail Jewell, Mary Grace "Gracie", Amelia Francis, and Philip Hans. He is also survived by his 31 loving nieces and nephews to whom he is known as "Uncle Bone" (Ham-Bone).
Hammy loved to sing and dance in the kitchen with his wife Angi over their 30 year adventure together. He did so until days prior to his passing on October 22, 2020, surrounded by his family and listening to Frank Sinatra.
He would be honored if his life philosophy of treating others with dignity, love and respect lived on through our actions each and every day. Therefore in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Homeless shelters at Catholic Charities of Acadiana, Hammy Davis Legacy Fund, P.O. Box 3177, Lafayette, LA 70502 or at https://give.classy.org/HammyDavis
A celebration of life will begin Friday, October 30, 2020 at Cathedral of St. John Church with visitation at 4PM. Mass at 5:00, followed by a reception. COVID protocol, masks and social distancing is appreciated