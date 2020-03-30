Services
Gill First National Funeral Home - Winnsboro
6637 Main St
Winnsboro, LA 71295
318-435-4565
Resources
More Obituaries for Rachel Williamson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rachel Williamson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rachel Williamson Obituary
Rachel Williamson

Lafayette - Private graveside services were held for Rachel Williamson, 85 of Winnsboro in New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Tommy Basco officiating. Service were under the direction of Gill First National Home of Winnsboro. A public memorial service will be planned for later date.

She was born to Hezekiah Elijah and Vera Maloy Hemphill Wilson on July 13, 1934 in Brookhaven MS and passed from this life in Magnolia Estates in Lafayette.

She was a member of New Zion Baptist Church in Winnsboro. She cooked for the students at Franklin Academy for many years and later provided child care for the children at First Baptist Church in Lafayette.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Daniel Wallace (D.W.) Williamson.

She is survived by six children Daniel Williamson and wife Marcia of Fort Necessity, Mike Williamson and wife Pat of Winnsboro, Debra Anderson and husband Cecil of Lafayette, Ricky Williamson and wife Loyce of Winnsboro, Linda Williamson of Lafayette and Tracy Williamson of Lafayette; one sister Louise Foster and husband James of Vidalia; 12 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren and a host of friends.

Her grandchildren will be honorary pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery fund or Preschool department at First Baptist Church Lafayette (1100 Lee Avenue-Lafayette, LA 70501.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gillfirstnational.com.
Published in the The Advertiser from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rachel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -