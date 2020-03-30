|
|
Rachel Williamson
Lafayette - Private graveside services were held for Rachel Williamson, 85 of Winnsboro in New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Tommy Basco officiating. Service were under the direction of Gill First National Home of Winnsboro. A public memorial service will be planned for later date.
She was born to Hezekiah Elijah and Vera Maloy Hemphill Wilson on July 13, 1934 in Brookhaven MS and passed from this life in Magnolia Estates in Lafayette.
She was a member of New Zion Baptist Church in Winnsboro. She cooked for the students at Franklin Academy for many years and later provided child care for the children at First Baptist Church in Lafayette.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Daniel Wallace (D.W.) Williamson.
She is survived by six children Daniel Williamson and wife Marcia of Fort Necessity, Mike Williamson and wife Pat of Winnsboro, Debra Anderson and husband Cecil of Lafayette, Ricky Williamson and wife Loyce of Winnsboro, Linda Williamson of Lafayette and Tracy Williamson of Lafayette; one sister Louise Foster and husband James of Vidalia; 12 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren and a host of friends.
Her grandchildren will be honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery fund or Preschool department at First Baptist Church Lafayette (1100 Lee Avenue-Lafayette, LA 70501.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gillfirstnational.com.
Published in the The Advertiser from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020