Ralph Anthony Soileau
Pine Prairie - Funeral services will be held at a 1:00 PM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Pine Prairie on Monday, May 20, 2019 for Ralph Anthony Soileau, 81, who passed away on May 17, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loved ones.
Father Kenneth Mayne, pastor of St. Peter's Catholic Church, will be celebrant of the mass and will conduct funeral services.
Entombment will take place in St. Peter's Mausoleum.
The Ville Platte native lived a life of service to his country, community, and his family. After graduating from Ville Platte High in 1955, Ralph began his life in education by obtaining bachelors and master's plus degrees from SLI and USL, now known as the University of Louisiana. He taught elementary students at New Iberia's Hopkins Street Elementary for two years before transferring to Pine Prairie High School in 1960. In 1961, he was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served actively during the Berlin Crisis. Ralph returned to Pine Prairie in 1963 and worked as a classroom teacher, master teacher, assistant principal and principal until his retirement in 1988. He believed strongly in the value of an education and remembered fondly by his former students. Ralph also served the Village of Pine Prairie as mayor for two terms from 1973-1981. In 1982, he briefly served as the first Fire Chief for the newly founded area fire department. Other community service included volunteer little league coach and troop leader for the Boy Scouts of America. An avid hunter, Ralph enjoyed hunting squirrels and ducks for many years. For the last seven years of his life, Ralph lived in Lafayette, LA near his children and grandchildren. "Pa Pa" enjoyed watching his six grandkids grow up and took an active role in their lives by driving, teaching, and helping in any way he could. He was a beloved father, uncle, brother-in-law, and friend to all who knew him.
Ralph is survived by his daughter, Julie Soileau Landreneau and husband Dr. N. Paul Landreneau, Jr. of Lafayette, LA; his son Dr. Tony Soileau (Ralph Anthony II) and wife Dr. Kelly Soileau of Lafayette, LA; six grandchildren: Nathan, Anna, Amelia, Isaac, and David Landreneau, and Andrew Soileau; a brother, Harold Paul Soileau and wife Brenda Soileau of Ville Platte.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Joseph Percy Soileau and Aline Veillon Soileau; his wife, Roberta Deshotel Soileau; sister, Leila Soileau; and three brothers, James Luke Soileau, John Glenn Soileau, and Henry Mark Soileau.
The family requests that visitation be observed at St. Peter's Catholic Church of Pine Prairie on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM. A rosary will be recited on Sunday at 6:30 PM. Visitation will resume on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of service. A Eulogy will be given at 12:00 PM on Monday.
Published in the The Advertiser on May 19, 2019