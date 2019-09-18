|
|
Ralph Joseph Daigle
- - 1954-2019
Ralph Joseph Daigle, age 64, died on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Oschner's Hospital in New Orleans, La. Survivors include his wife Mona Arceneaux Daigle of 46 years, His four children and their Spouses, Hope and Shane Lanclos, Georgette and Kori Dugas, Odette Dougherty and fiancée Timothy Widman, Ralph (Joey) and Tiffany Daigle II. His 11 grandchildren who he adored and two great-grandchildren.
He was proceeded in death by his parent, his father-in-law, a granddaughter, a sister-in-law, two aunts, an uncle, a niece and a godchild.
Published in the The Advertiser on Sept. 18, 2019