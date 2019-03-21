|
Rana Wright
Lafayette - Rana Hedde Wright, 44, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019.
She is survived by her father, Roger Wright, Sr. of Lafayette; one brother, Roger Wright, Jr. and his wife Sonya of South Riding, VA; two half-sisters, Brenda Leger of Titusville, FL, and Lynn Leger of Jacksonville, FL; and two half-brothers, David Geisendorff of Lafayette, and Lonnie Gaspard of Conyers, GA.
Rana was preceded in death by her mother, Verlie Wright.
Published in the The Advertiser on Mar. 21, 2019