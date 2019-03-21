Services
Walters Funeral Home
2424 North University Avenue
Lafayette, LA 70507
(337) 706-8941
Resources
More Obituaries for Rana Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rana Wright

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rana Wright Obituary
Rana Wright

Lafayette - Rana Hedde Wright, 44, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019.

She is survived by her father, Roger Wright, Sr. of Lafayette; one brother, Roger Wright, Jr. and his wife Sonya of South Riding, VA; two half-sisters, Brenda Leger of Titusville, FL, and Lynn Leger of Jacksonville, FL; and two half-brothers, David Geisendorff of Lafayette, and Lonnie Gaspard of Conyers, GA.

Rana was preceded in death by her mother, Verlie Wright.

View the obituary and sign the guestbook online at www.waltersfh.com.

Walters Funeral Home, (337) 706-8941, 2424 North University Avenue in Lafayette, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now