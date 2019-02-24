|
Randall L. Guidry
Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM in Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Lafayette for Randall L. Guidry, 67, who died on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Heart Hospital of Lafayette.
Interment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park.
Reverend Howard Blessing, Pastor of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Lafayette, will conduct the funeral services.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 36 years, Mary Breaux Guidry; one daughter, Emelie Guidry Miller and her husband, Hunter; one sister, Jenny Istre and her husband, Randy; and one brother, Robert Guidry and his wife, Jerry Smith-Guidry.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Lelia Leleux Guidry; and one brother, John Wayne Guidry.
Randall L. Guidry was a native and lifelong resident of Lafayette, Louisiana. He worked for many years as an attorney, loved to practice law and truly loved his job. Mr. Guidry enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a loving husband, father, brother and friend to all and will be dearly missed.
Pallbearers will be Hunter Miller, Bob Guidry, William Guidry, William Bacque, Digby Billeaud, and Mike Castille.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Tuesday from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM and will continue on Wednesday from 8:00 AM until time of services.
A Rosary will be prayed on Tuesday at 6:30 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.
