Randel R.J. Gauthreaux
Lafayette - A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mr. Randel R.J. Gauthreaux on Monday, August 24, 2020, at 3:00 PM in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. R.J. was surrounded by his loving family and was 92 years old when he passed away at his residence on Thursday, August 20, 2020 in Lafayette.
The family requests that visitation be observed in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 1:30 PM to 2:45 PM. Family requests that we respect the church rules by wearing a mask.
Due to COVID 19 mandates, the family would like to keep the services and visitation for family only, however they would like to invite you to pray a rosary in RJ's name in the comfort of your home.
Entombment will be in St. John Mausoleum.
Monsignor J. Douglas Courville, JCL, Pastor of St. Stephen Catholic Church in Berwick, will conduct the funeral services.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 72 years, Mrs. Era Daigle Gauthreaux of Lafayette; his son, Dr. Randy Gauthreaux and his wife Elizabeth; his daughter, Janet Gauthreaux Parker and her former husband John; his son, Jason Gauthreaux and his former wife Dena; his son, Glenn Gauthreaux and his wife Jade; his son Dr. Scott Gauthreaux and his wife Kelley; his grandchildren, Corey Gauthreaux and his wife Chelsey, Lauren LaFosse and her husband Clayton, Kyle Gauthreaux and his wife Alysia, Ellen Brown and her husband Philip, Melanie Parker, Collin Parker, Jenna Gauthreaux, Grant Gauthreaux, Hayes Gauthreaux, Cole Gauthreaux; his six great-grandchildren; his brother, Ralph Gauthreaux and his wife, Leona and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Gauthreaux was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Kearny Gauthreaux and Mrs. Olive Domingue Gauthreaux and his eight brothers.
R.J. proudly served our great nation in the United States Marine Corps. He was a self taught oil painter, wood carver and piano player. He enjoyed fixing things around the house and if he did not know how to fix something he researched the issue and fixed it. His grandchildren always said "Papa G can fix anything." Once he retired as the managing partner of Stop & Shop Convenience Stores & Bar-B-Q, he purchased land in the country where he built a house and a barn so we could finally have horses and he could grow a big garden. The 7 G's Farm, quickly became the family meeting place where he cooked a great meal for every gathering. His greatest joy was spending time with his family whether at the farm, sporting events or at school activities.
Pallbearers will be Randy Gauthreaux, Jason Gauthreaux, Glenn Gauthreaux, Scott Gauthreaux, Corey Gauthreaux, Collin Parker, Kyle Gauthreaux and Grant Gauthreaux.
Memorial contribution can be made to Cathedral-Carmel School in Mr. RJ's name.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Gauthreaux family to his sitters and the entire staff of Grace Hospice for their tender care, compassion and guidance given to our loved one and our family during this difficult time.
