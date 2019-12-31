|
|
Randy Jude Dean, Sr.
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church for Randy Jude Dean, Sr., 55, who died December 23, 2019 at his residence surrounded by loved ones.
Services will be conducted by Fr. Edward Duhon.
Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Roslyn Reynolds Dean; two children, Randy Dean, Jr. and Renee Dean Narcisse (Kevin) of Lafayette, LA; seven grandchildren, Sya, Amare, Cayden, Alayha', Gianna, Kylee and Zayn whom he loved more than life itself; four brothers, Dalton (Julia) Dean, Jr. of Houston, TX, Eddie Dean, Sr. of Angleton, TX, John Dean of Beaumont, TX and Aaron (Leah) Dean of Sugarland, TX; five sisters, Anna (Chester) Boudreaux and Rita Mae Dean of Carencro, LA, Loretta Dean, Linda (Donald) Davis and Sandra (Norman) Arceneaux of Lafayette, LA; Javeon Potier, whom he took as a son and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rita and Dalton Dean; brother, Roy Dean; sister, Frances Prejean; mother-in-law, Veronica Reynolds and other beloved relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 at Syrie Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and continue Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until time of service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020