Randy Paul Charpentier
Lafayette - Randy Paul Charpentier, age 51, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 12:12 p.m. He was a native of Chauvin and a resident of Lafayette, LA.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home, Inc. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 beginning at 9:00 am until 11:00 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 12:00 a.m. with burial following in church cemetery.
Randy is survived by his father, Murphy Paul Charpentier, Jr. and wife, Levurn; mother, Patricia White Lane and husband, Wayne C.; brother, Travis C. Lane and wife, Chai Chiew Yen "Stephanie", sisters, Angela M. Hebert, and Jennifer L. Neal and husband, Joseph "Joe"; nieces and nephews, Skye Larrabee, Zachary Hebert, Holden Neal, Joshua Neal, Madison Neal, Evan Lane, and Jada Lane.
Randy is preceded in death by his brother, Mark D. Charpentier.
Randy was a longtime employee with Moran Printing, Inc. He was a member UL Booster Club, and Ragin Crazies. He was an avid tennis player, UL sports fan, Cubs fan, loved spending time with family and his host of friends. He accomplished many things but was most proud that he designed the graphics on the UL football field. He will be dearly missed by all whose hearts he touched. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to UL Athletics'Booster Club.
Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory, INC. is honored to serve the Charpentier family.
We will be following COVID-19 restrictions regarding social distancing and face masks will be required.
To send condolences please visit www.chauvinfuneralhome.com
.
Chauvin Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements
5899 Highway 311 Houma, Louisiana 70360
Phone: 985-868-2536 Fax: 985-876-5032