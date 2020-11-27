1/1
Randy Paul Charpentier
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Randy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randy Paul Charpentier

Lafayette - Randy Paul Charpentier, age 51, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 12:12 p.m. He was a native of Chauvin and a resident of Lafayette, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home, Inc. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 beginning at 9:00 am until 11:00 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 12:00 a.m. with burial following in church cemetery.

Randy is survived by his father, Murphy Paul Charpentier, Jr. and wife, Levurn; mother, Patricia White Lane and husband, Wayne C.; brother, Travis C. Lane and wife, Chai Chiew Yen "Stephanie", sisters, Angela M. Hebert, and Jennifer L. Neal and husband, Joseph "Joe"; nieces and nephews, Skye Larrabee, Zachary Hebert, Holden Neal, Joshua Neal, Madison Neal, Evan Lane, and Jada Lane.

Randy is preceded in death by his brother, Mark D. Charpentier.

Randy was a longtime employee with Moran Printing, Inc. He was a member UL Booster Club, and Ragin Crazies. He was an avid tennis player, UL sports fan, Cubs fan, loved spending time with family and his host of friends. He accomplished many things but was most proud that he designed the graphics on the UL football field. He will be dearly missed by all whose hearts he touched. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to UL Athletics'Booster Club.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory, INC. is honored to serve the Charpentier family.

We will be following COVID-19 restrictions regarding social distancing and face masks will be required.

To send condolences please visit www.chauvinfuneralhome.com.

Chauvin Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements

5899 Highway 311 Houma, Louisiana 70360

Phone: 985-868-2536 Fax: 985-876-5032




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advertiser from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Send Flowers
DEC
2
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 27, 2020
I will miss Randy’s smile and zest for life. He was a great team member, excellent at his job, and a man worth listening too-I valued his opinions. Will truly miss him. Rest In Peace good buddy.
Michael Guidry
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved