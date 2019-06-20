|
Ranie Broussard
Lafayette - A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens for Ranie Broussard, 72, who passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Scott McKenzie, of First Baptist Church Lafayette, will conduct graveside services.
Ranie is survived by one daughter, Tiella Wilson and her husband Dana "A.J."; one son, Troy Broussard; one brother, John Paul Frederick and his wife Lisa; three grandchildren, Natalie Broussard, Andy Wilson, and Trevor Payne; one great-grandchild, Ryatt Hensley; and her close friend, Karen Weems.
Sign the guestbook online at www.waltersfh.com.
Walters Funeral Home, (337) 706-8941, 2424 North University Avenue in Lafayette, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on June 20, 2019