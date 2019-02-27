|
|
Rannal Thibodeaux
Branch - Branch- A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Rannal C. Thibodeaux, 67, at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at St. Edmund Chapel in Branch, LA with Fr. Austin Leger as Celebrant. Visitation will begin in the Duhon Funeral Home-Church Point Chapel on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 12:00 PM until 10:00 PM; with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 PM; and will resume on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 8:00 AM until just prior to the service time. Interment will follow the church service and will be in St. Edmund Catholic Cemetery in Branch, LA. Mr. Thibodeaux passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at his residence in Branch, LA.
Mr. Thibodeaux is survived his loving wife of 41 years, Barbara Thibodeaux of Branch, LA; mother, Sybil Thibodeaux of Branch, LA and one step-son, Bryan Music of Spring, TX.
He was preceded in death by his father, Moise Thibodeaux as well as numerous aunts and uncles.
Pallbearers will be Bryan Music, Richard Kuhnert, Michael Guidry, Justin Landreneau, Dale Trahan and Danny Meche.
Published in the The Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2019