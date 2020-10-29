Rayford J. LeBlanc
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at an 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary, Mother of the Church, Catholic Church in Lafayette, for Rayford J. LeBlanc, 90, who died Thursday morning, October 29, 2020 at his residence in Lafayette. The family requests that visitation be observed in Church from 8:00 AM to time of service, with a Rosary prayed at 10:00 AM.
Interment St. John Cemetery.
Reverend Cedric Sonnier, Pastor of St. Mary, Mother of the Church, Catholic Church, will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass will conduct the funeral services. Lectors will be Alex Robinson and Jessica Hauerwas. Giftbearers will be his children.
Survivors include his beloved wife of sixty-five years, Lucille "Tillie" LeBlanc; one daughter, Kim LeBlanc; two sons, Rayford J. "Ford" LeBlanc and Woodrow P. LeBlanc; grandchildren, Nicole Hauerwas, Christopher Hauerwas, Forrest LeBlanc and Elliot LeBlanc; and great grandchildren, Lucas LeBlanc, Orson Borel and Jane Hauerwas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Forrest J. LeBlanc and the former Dorelis Thibodeaux; one brother, Woodrow J. LeBlanc; and one sister, Enola L. LeBlanc.
A native of Rayne, LA and a resident of Lafayette, LA for most of his life, Mr. LeBlanc received his Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Louisiana-Lafayette (then SLI) and his Master's Degree from Louisiana State University.
He was owner and operator of Rayford Construction, Inc. and was a former Teacher and Coach at Lafayette High School. Port Allen High School, Sacred Heart High School in Ville Platte, Cecelia High School in Cecelia.
Affectionately known as Papa Bear, Mr. LeBlanc was a wonderful husband, father and friend. He loved to spend time with his family and watch lots of football. His quick wit and big heart were treasured by those around him.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Hauerwas, Forrest LeBlanc, Elliot LeBlanc, Tommy LeBlanc, David Tidwell and Mike Quoyeser.
Honorary Pallbearers will be The Lucky Thirteen, Mighty Lion Football Team of 1965-1966.
Memorial contributions can be made in Mr. Rayford LeBlanc's name to St. Jude's Children's Research Center, Memphis, TN.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the LeBlanc family to Dr. Michael Alexander and Mr. LeBlanc's caregivers.
