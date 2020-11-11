Raymond C. Broussard
Abbeville - A Home-going Celebration will be held for Mr. Raymond Charles Broussard, 61, at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Faith Hope Christian Fellowship with Bishop B.K. Stevens officiating.
He will await the resurrection at Greater Pleasant Green Baptist Church Cemetery in Abbeville, LA.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at the church 8:00 A.M. until the time of the service.
In adherence to state health guidelines, all attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing at the church and cemetery.
Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home (337-893-2240) 1116 Green Street, Abbeville, LA 70510.
Published in The Advertiser from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.