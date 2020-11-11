1/1
Raymond C. Broussard

Raymond C. Broussard

Abbeville - A Home-going Celebration will be held for Mr. Raymond Charles Broussard, 61, at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Faith Hope Christian Fellowship with Bishop B.K. Stevens officiating.

He will await the resurrection at Greater Pleasant Green Baptist Church Cemetery in Abbeville, LA.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at the church 8:00 A.M. until the time of the service.

In adherence to state health guidelines, all attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing at the church and cemetery.

Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home (337-893-2240) 1116 Green Street, Abbeville, LA 70510.




Published in The Advertiser from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fletcher Funeral Home of Abbeville - Abbeville
1116 Greene Street
Abbeville, LA 70510
337-893-2440
November 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Fletcher Funeral Home
