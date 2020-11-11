Raymond C. Broussard



Abbeville - A Home-going Celebration will be held for Mr. Raymond Charles Broussard, 61, at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Faith Hope Christian Fellowship with Bishop B.K. Stevens officiating.



He will await the resurrection at Greater Pleasant Green Baptist Church Cemetery in Abbeville, LA.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at the church 8:00 A.M. until the time of the service.



In adherence to state health guidelines, all attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing at the church and cemetery.



Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home (337-893-2240) 1116 Green Street, Abbeville, LA 70510.









