Raymond Felix Mikolajczyk, Sr.
Broussard - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 5:00 PM at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Broussard, for Raymond Felix Mikolajczyk, Sr., 86, who passed away at his residence in Broussard, on Friday evening, May 24, 2019. His family members that were so adored by him, were at his side.
Entombment will be at Sacred Heart of Jesus Mausoleum.
Reverend Kyle White, Associate Pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Broussard, will conduct the funeral services. Lectors will be Brandy Fedeli and Melissa Montgomery. Giftbearers will be Amie Stoute and Kira Morgan. Eulogist will be Nancy Howard.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 38 years, Hilda Falterman Mikolajczyk; his four daughters, Cindy Good and husband Sam, Diana Vaughan, Katrina Webre and husband Chuck, Aleta Richard and husband Ronnie; step-daughters, Debi Baer and Cheryl Robbins; his three sons, Mike Mikolajczyk and wife Sandy, Raymond Mikolajczyk and wife Chris and David Mikolajczyk; his two step-sons, Robbie Robbins and wife Wanda and Ryan Robbins; his sisters, Gloria Schraub and Margaret Smith; his brother, Gene Mikolajczyk; thirty-four grandchildren; and thirty-one great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Felix Mikolajczyk and Mary Margaret Zigmond Mikolajczyk; his brother, Emmett Mikolajczyk; his son-in-law, Phil Baer; and his great-grandson Reese Morgan.
A resident of Broussard, Louisiana for 45 years, Raymond was a devout member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He graduated from Texas Tech University in 1960 with a Bachelor's Degree in Petroleum Engineering. Upon graduating, he moved to New Orleans where he worked for Chevron for 13 years as a petroleum engineer. He then became a consultant for A.J. Pantaleo & Associates for 6 years. He then opened Ray Mikolajczyk Consulting where he served as President and Owner for 10 years, which later developed into Ray Oil Tool Co., Inc. in Broussard. Raymond's biggest business achievements are his 10 patents and his invention of the solid body casing centralizer that revolutionized the oil field industry.
Raymond was an active member of Oakbourne Country Club and Petroleum Club of Lafayette for many years. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish at his fishing camp and hunt at his ranch. Raymond and his wife, Hilda, were world-travelers and loved spending time together. Raymond also enjoyed photography, woodwork, skiing and golfing.
Raymond and his wife, Hilda, were not only lovers but best friends. They did absolutely everything together. He was a stern but very loving father to his children. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought him great joy. Raymond always had a smile, was full of laughter, and always welcomed visitors openly.
Pallbearers will be Phil Baer, Jr., Tyler Webre, Justin Vaughan, David Mikolajczyk, Robbie Robbins, Jake Mikolajczyk, Trey Mikolajczyk, Alex Vaughan and Mark Richard.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Erik Mikolajczyk, Ryan Robbins, Brooks Vaughan, Gavin Richard, Peyton Webre, Emmett Mikolajczyk, Jr., Lawrence Mikolajczyk, Lyle Mikolajczyk, Leslie Mikolajczyk, Kyle Mikolajczyk, Chad Erwin, Dustin Erwin and David Falterman.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until 4:30 PM.
A Rosary will be prayed Wednesday at 2:00 PM at Martin & Castille Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions can be made in Raymond's name to MD Anderson or Hospice of Acadiana.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Mikolajczyk family to the staff of Hospice of Acadiana, Lafayette General Medical Center, Acadiana Home Health, and MD Anderson for their compassion and care.
Published in the The Advertiser on May 28, 2019