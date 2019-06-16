|
Raymond James Broussard
Lafayette - Raymond James Broussard, devoted husband, father, and Youngsville native, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the age of 85.
After graduating from Youngsville High School in 1951, he served in the United States Navy Reserves as a Cryptologic Technician. After a training cruise to Kingston, Jamaica and living in Japan, California, and Washington, DC, he completed his service with the rank Petty Officer Third Class.
Raymond found his passion for cars early in life. He was a Ford man. He retired after 43 years in the Parts Department at Hub City Ford, and he later worked for Jackie Edgar Ford. He served one term as a Youngsville City Councilman in the mid-1970s.
In his personal life, Raymond was an attentive husband and father to his three daughters. He spent the evenings and weekends restoring and caring for his family's historic home and property on Church Street in downtown Youngsville. He was a patriot, a history lover, a talented woodworker, and a pecan connoisseur. He embodied the joie de vivre of a Cajun man with his hard work, appreciation of his heritage, love of his family, and dedication to his community.
He is survived by his three daughters, Rae B. Trahan (Mark Albarado), Kim B. Serina (Pete Serina), and Kelli Broussard; his two grandchildren, Casey Trahan Carney (Tyler Carney) and Ben Trahan (Tessa Ruddock); his three great-grandchildren: Anastyn, Adeline, and Warren; his siblings Janet B. LeBlanc and John Broussard; and many nieces and nephews. His loving wife of 46 years, Lucy Brown Broussard, and his parents, Lloyd and Lelia David Broussard, preceded him in death.
Visitation services will be held at Martin and Castille Funeral Home - 330 St. Landry Street, Lafayette, La 70506 on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. and Friday 9:00 A.M. until time of service. A Rosary will be prayed at 7:00 P.M. on Thursday. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 12 Noon at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Youngsville. Reverend Michael Champagne, CJC, will officiate. Interment will be held at the Brown Family Cemetery in Swords, Louisiana.
Pallbearers will be Ben Trahan, Tyler Carney, Bill Parker, Shelby LeBlanc, Doug Brown, and Mark Albarado. Honorary pallbearers will be Dale Broussard, John "Toon" Thibodeaux, Morgan Savoy, Sr., Joe Judice, and Jim Shally.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended from his family to Hospice of Acadiana, Camelot of Broussard, St. Joseph Hospice, and the Veterans' Administration for their support and compassionate care during the final years of his life.
Published in the The Advertiser on June 16, 2019