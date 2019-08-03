Services
Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc
600 E Farrel Rd
Lafayette, LA 70508
(337) 984-2811
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc
600 E Farrel Rd
Lafayette, LA 70508
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Milton, LA
Resources
Raymond Terry Hewlett Sr.

Raymond Terry Hewlett Sr. Obituary
Raymond Terry Hewlett, Sr.

Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019, at 1:00 PM in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milton for Raymond "Terry" Hewlett, Sr., age 84, who died on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Camelot of Broussard. The family will receive friends at Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Monday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. A Rosary will be prayed on Monday at 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Reverend William Schambough will conduct the funeral services.

Interment will be in All Saints Mausoleum in Metairie Cemetery, Metairie, La. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM.

Survivors include his sons, Ray Hewlett, Jr. and wife Sharon, Robert G. Hewlett, and Fred Hewlett and wife, Paula; his grandchildren, Heather Brown, Michelle Sanchez, Jennifer Credeur, Josh Thomas, Patrick Hewlett, Lisa Harris, Linda Hewlett, Stacey Williams, and Brittany Landry; his 13 great-grandchildren; and his half siblings, Ronnie, David, and Susan Hewlett.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Marilyn Abbate Hewlett; his parents, Raymond and Pauline Hewlett; and his step mother who raised him, Betty Hewlett.

Born in Detroit, Michigan, Terry was a native of New Orleans, and lived in Iberia Parish for many years. He was the founder and former owner of Dove Equipment Inc., Rental Equipment Xchange, and Ultra Sales Association, Inc., at the Port of Iberia. When not working, Terry enjoyed time with his family at home. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved time spent with his grandchildren and was man of deep religious faith. He will be deeply missed.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE-600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811
Published in the The Advertiser on Aug. 3, 2019
