Raythel Dugas
Lafayette - Raythel Dugas, 68, died June 25, 2020 at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Bessie Dugas; daughter, Precus Dugas; stepdaughters, Meg Kern and Jacqueline Cummings; stepsons, Bradley Scales and Anthony Cummings; grandchildren, Kendell, Kentrell, A'Nique, Marley, Kamarah, Jaden, Travone, Mike, Mitchell, Karen and Raquavious; two brothers, Manuel Dugas, Jr, and Samuel Dugas and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Minnie Dugas; father, Manuel Dugas, Sr; brother, Lester Dugas, Sr.; grandmothers, Octavia Dugas and Matte Watley; grandfather, Joshua Dugas; aunts, Ataily Selectman, Georgeana Dugas, Helen Bob, Isabella Dugas, Annabelle "Boo" and uncles, Jerome Dugas, Sr., Richard Dugas, Preston Dugas and Calvin Dugas.
Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Lafayette - Raythel Dugas, 68, died June 25, 2020 at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Bessie Dugas; daughter, Precus Dugas; stepdaughters, Meg Kern and Jacqueline Cummings; stepsons, Bradley Scales and Anthony Cummings; grandchildren, Kendell, Kentrell, A'Nique, Marley, Kamarah, Jaden, Travone, Mike, Mitchell, Karen and Raquavious; two brothers, Manuel Dugas, Jr, and Samuel Dugas and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Minnie Dugas; father, Manuel Dugas, Sr; brother, Lester Dugas, Sr.; grandmothers, Octavia Dugas and Matte Watley; grandfather, Joshua Dugas; aunts, Ataily Selectman, Georgeana Dugas, Helen Bob, Isabella Dugas, Annabelle "Boo" and uncles, Jerome Dugas, Sr., Richard Dugas, Preston Dugas and Calvin Dugas.
Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advertiser from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.