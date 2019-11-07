|
|
Rena Pearl Broussard Dugas
Milton - A 1:00 PM Funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, in Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette, for Rena Pearl Broussard Dugas, 83, who passed away at her residence in Milton on Thursday, November 7, 2019. As her beloved husband, Moise J. Dugas, who passed away October 3, 2014, donated his body to science for furthering medical research, his life will also be celebrated during the funeral service. Interment for Mr. and Mrs. Dugas will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Milton.
Reverend Paul Bienvenu, Pastor of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Maurice, will conduct the funeral services.
Survivors include her son, Keith Blanchard and his wife, Robin of Milton; three grandchildren, Taylor Blanchard, Parker Blanchard and Tate Socia; two great grandchildren, Ava Hebert and Carter Dugas, and her sister, Mary Gurlie Steiner.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 46 years, Moise J. Dugas; parents, Otis S. and Marie Romero Broussard, and two brothers, Oliver Curley Broussard and James Haron Broussard.
A lifelong resident of Milton, Rena Pearl was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Community, and spent time taking care of her family, which brought enjoyment and fulfillment to her life. Her presence will be deeply missed but treasured memories will live on.
Honored to serve as Pallbearers will be Parker Blanchard, Tate Socia, Dylan Dugas, Tanner Broussard, Johnny Delhommer and Kip Hebert.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Saturday from 9:00 AM to time of service.
A Rosary will be prayed by Voorhies Short, Saturday at 11:00 AM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Rena Pearl Broussard Dugas to Grace Hospice, 217 Rue Louis XIV, Suite 100, Lafayette, Louisiana 70508.
View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com
Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE-600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811
Published in the The Advertiser from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019