Mandeville - Renee` Babineaux O'Brien, 64, passed away on April 17, 2019 in Mandeville, Louisiana. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dalton L. Babineaux, Jr. and Lois Dugas Babineaux. She is survived by her husband, Dr. William O'Brien; daughter, Corinn O'Brien-Ogren (Mark); sisters, Simone L. Babineaux and Nicole Babineaux; brothers, Robert D. Babineaux (Vicki) and Dalton "Kippy" L. Babineaux III (Renee Michel); nieces, Sophie Renee` Regard and Elise Dalton Regard; and expected grandchild, Louise Renee` O'Brien-Ogren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans. Visitation will begin at 8:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Renee's Renegades benefiting Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, www.bit.ly/ReneesRenegades2019 The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com
Published in the The Advertiser on Apr. 19, 2019