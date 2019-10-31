|
Richard Embry Orgeron, Sr.
Lafayette - A 3:00 PM Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019, in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Lafayette, for Richard Embry Orgeron, Sr., 77, who died Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at his residence in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church from 2:00 PM until time of Mass.
Entombment will be in St. John Cemetery Mausoleum.
Reverend Marshall Boulet will conduct the funeral services.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 56 years, Brenda Cart Orgeron of Lafayette; one daughter, Claire Orgeron Broussard and her husband, Gerald of Lafayette; one son, Richard (Rick) Embry Orgeron, Jr. of Broussard; one sister, Janet Orgeron Williams and her husband, Gene of Crowley; two brothers, Elmo (Pug) Felix Orgeron, Jr. of New Orleans and Donald Joseph Orgeron and his wife of Judy of Long View, Texas; and one granddaughter, Aleshia Claire Broussard.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmo Felix Orgeron and Jeanette Embry Orgeron.
Pallbearers will be Richard (Rick) Embry Orgeron, Jr., Nick Cart, Lewayne Seiferman, Brady Williams, Caleb Cart, Gene Williams, and Gerald Broussard.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Bill Bailey.
Memorial contributions can be made in Richard Embry Orgeron, Sr.'s name to Maddie's Footprints, Attn: Donations, P.O. Box 404, Youngsville, LA 70592, https://www.maddiesfootprints.org/donate
