|
|
Richard J. Williams, D.D.S.
Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 2:00PM in Saint Mary Catholic Church for Dr. Richard John Williams, who died on Thursday, March 28th at home surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years Joan Montegut Williams and their children Louise Prejean, Cheryll Guilbeau, John Williams, Douglas Williams and Lester Williams.
He is the proud grandfather of Neil Prejean, Matthew Williams, Renee & Bud Guilbeau, Ethan Williams, Caleb, Aaron, Joseph, and Bennett Williams. He has five great grandchildren, Ava, Lilly, and Finley Prejean and Liam and Theo Williams.
Dr. Williams was the son the late Clarence and Virginia Williams of Bridgeport, Connecticut. After graduating from dental school at Loyola, Dr. Williams served as a Captain in the United States Air Force. After completing his tour of duty, he set up his practice becoming Lafayette's first pediatric dentist.
Dr Williams was an avid fisherman and shared his love of fishing and the outdoors with the family. These interests led them to open the family business of Pack and Paddle in 1974. The family worked together to develop a wonderful business that contributed much to the community.
Dr. Williams was as member of the Louisiana Dental Association, the Acadiana Dental Society, Delta Sigma Delta Dental Fraternity and the Pierre Fauchard Academy.
Visitation will be held at Martin and Castille Funeral Home on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 1:00PM to 4:00PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be sent to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St., Ste 200, Lafayette, LA. 70503.
View the full obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com
Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311
Published in the The Advertiser on Mar. 30, 2019