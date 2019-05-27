Services
Martin & Castille
330 Saint Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337)234-2311
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Martin & Castille
330 Saint Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Martin & Castille
330 Saint Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
View Map
Richard Paul Bino Obituary
Richard Paul Bino

Bossier City - A 12 Noon Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette, for Richard Paul Bino, 54, who died on May 22, 2019 at 7:38 AM in Shreveport, Louisiana. The Family will receive guests on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until time of service. Inspirational messages will be given by his beloved wife, Jan.

Interment will be in Holy Mary, Mother of God Cemetery.

Richard is survived by his beloved wife and best friend, Jan Stewart Bino of Bossier City, and his son, Mario Thomas Bino. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mario Thomas Bino and Delores Vaccaro Bino.

A native of Lafayette, Louisiana and a resident of Bossier City, Louisiana for the past 20 years, he was the General Sales Manager of Lexus of Shreveport/Bossier City, Louisiana.

Honored to serve as Pallbearers will be Tommy Meaux, Johnny Meaux, Malcolm Kraus, Mark Kraus, Mike Kraus, Dominick Vaccaro, Chris Peraira, and Mario Bino. Honorary Pallbearers will be Mike Jones and Gerald Polidore.

Memorial contributions can be made in Richard Paul Bino's name to the or the . As Richard shared life, being an Organ Donor, the Bino family also asks that consider in becoming an organ donor. Richard and his family shared a love for their pets and they ask that you do the same in loving your pets.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com <http://www.mourning.com>

Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311
Published in the The Advertiser on May 27, 2019
