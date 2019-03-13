Services
Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette
1011 Bertrand Drive
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337) 235-9449
Lafayette - Richard Gordon Thomas, 84, passed away on March 11, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loved ones.

Mr. Thomas, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late John Thomas and the former Helen Triplett.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mamie Thomas; son, Dirk Thomas; step-children, Sammy Wofford and wife, Terry; Glen Wofford and wife, Helen; Steven Wofford; Gina Foster and husband, Dr. W. Stan Foster; ten grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother and one sister.

The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of Acadiana for their compassionate care.

Personal condolences may be sent to the Thomas family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.

Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on Mar. 13, 2019
