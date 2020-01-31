|
Rickey J. Constantine
Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home for Rickey J. Constantine, 68, who passed away January 29, 2020 at Herman Memorial Hospital in Houston, Tex. Reverend Brian Taylor, pastor of St. Genevieve Catholic Church, will celebrate the mass and conduct funeral service. Lectors will be Kenny Hebert and Chris Smith; gift bearers will be Graham and Kate Fuselier, and Camryn, Colleen, and Katelyn Smith. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include his wife, Charlotte Constantine of Richmond, Tex.; his children, Marc Constantine, wife Julie, and their sons Andrew and Matthew of Lafayette; Lauren Bienvenu, husband Jared, and their children Andrew Landry and Payton Bienvenu of Youngsville; Gene Constantine, wife Hayley, and son Hudson of Clear Lake, Tex.; Elizabeth Constantine, Anne Constantine, and Anthony Constantine, all of Richmond, Tex.; and two sisters, Beverly Fuselier, husband Ken, of Lafayette, and Tina Vidrine, husband Randy, of St. Martinville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Gladstone Constantine.
Rickey was a native of Rayne and longtime resident Lafayette. He lived in Richmond, Tex. for the past 19 years, where he worked in the oil industry. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 7445 in Richmond, and the Fort Bend Art League.
Pallbearers will be Chris Smith, Jaydon Nash, Adam Fuselier, Greg Hebert, Ben Hebert, and Andrew Constantine. Honorary pallbearers include Earl Tanner, Dennis Hebert, Larry Hebert, Billy Hebert, and Steve Hebert.
The family requests that visitation be held Monday, February 3, 2020 between 3:00 - 8:00 pm, and resume Tuesday morning at 8:00 am until services. A rosary will be prayed Monday evening at 6:30 pm.
Memorial contributions can be made to , https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Published in the The Advertiser from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020