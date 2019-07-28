Services
Delhomme Funeral Home - Broussard - Broussard
Railroad and Washington St.
Broussard, LA 70518
337-837-8930
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Delhomme Funeral Home
111 North Washington Street
Broussard, LA
Rosary
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Delhomme Funeral Home
111 North Washington Street
Broussard, LA
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church
Broussard, LA
Resources
Rita Guilbeau "Taunt Rit" Bourque


1928 - 2019
Rita Guilbeau "Taunt Rit" Bourque Obituary
Rita "Taunt Rit" Guilbeau Bourque

Broussard - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Broussard for Mrs. Rita "Taunt Rit" Guilbeau Bourque, 91, who passed away on July 25, 2019 at the Carpenter House. Fr. Keith Landry will be the Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral service. Reading from scripture will be Chloe Baudoin and Ray Bourque. Giftbearers will be Jill Baudoin and Lily Jackson. Burial will take place in Sacred Heart of Jesus Mausoleum. Mrs. Bourque, a resident of Broussard, was the daughter of the late Ernest Guilbeau and the former Lawrence Gary. "Taunt Rit" enjoyed playing pokeno, dancing, shopping with her family and visiting the casino. Ms. Rita was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and will be dearly missed. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Garcia and husband Eugene; grandchildren, Gregory Garcia and wife Lisa, Jamie Jackson and husband Chad, Tammy Bourque and fiance Chase Boutte; great grandchildren, Emily Baudoin, Bailey Baudoin, Chloe Baudoin, Jill Baudoin, Emma Jackson, Madelyn Jackson, Lily Jackson; sister, Hazel Bourque; and brother, Fernest Guilbeau. She was preceded in death by her husband Clarence Bourque Sr.; sons, Clarence Bourque Jr. and Ronald Bourque; parents, Ernest and Lawrence Guilbeau; sister, Nella Miguez; and brothers, Ozeme Guilbeau, Willis Guilbeau, Roy Guilbeau, Joseph Guilbeau. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 2:00 PM and continue all night until the time of service the following Tuesday morning. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM on Monday evening in the funeral home by Mr. Voorhies Short. Pallbearers will be Greg Garica, Ray Bourque, Jake Bourque, Gene Garcia, Tammy Bourque, Jamie Jackson, Bailey Baudoin and Emily Baudoin. Honorary Pallbearers will be Kevin Miguez, Chris Miller and Dallas Benoit. The family would like to thank St. Joseph Carpenter House and Ms. Pam Godeaux for the exceptional care given to Mrs. Bourque. Personal condolences may be sent to the Bourque family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 111 North Washington Street, Broussard, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on July 28, 2019
