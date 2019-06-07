|
|
Rita L. Lormand
Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 10:00 AM at St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Lafayette, for Rita Latiolais Lormand, 84, who passed away on Monday morning, June 3, 2019 at Courtyard Manor Nursing Home in Lafayette.
Interment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery.
Reverend Edward Duhon will officiate the funeral Mass.
Survivors include her sons, Neal Lormand, and Chris Lormand and his wife, Candy; 13 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gussy Lormand; her parents, Norbert and Rose Latiolais; her daughter, Gayle Walters; her son, Kenneth Lormand; her brothers, Norbert Latiolais and Claude Latiolais; and her sisters, Hilda Meche and Elvina Meche.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Monday from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM and on Tuesday from 8:00 AM until time of service.
A Rosary will be prayed on Monday at 7:00 PM in the funeral home.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Lormand family to the staff of Courtyard Manor and Grace Hospice, and also to Liz Latino for their loving support and compassionate care.
View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com
Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311
Published in the The Advertiser on June 7, 2019