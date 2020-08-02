1/1
Rita Leger MacKenzie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita Leger MacKenzie

Lafayette - June 25, 1939 - July 31, 2020

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020, at 11:00 AM in St. Mary Catholic Church in Lafayette for Rita Leger MacKenzie, age 81, who peacefully passed away at her home on Friday, July 31, 2020 in Lafayette with her loved ones at her side.

Rita will be buried next to her son Grady Michael MacKenzie at St. John Cemetery in Jeanerette, Louisiana.

Reverend Cedric Sonnier, Pastor of St. Mary Catholic Church, will conduct the funeral services.

Rita is survived by her husband of 63 years, Alexander MacKenzie; two daughters, Michelle Allenday and husband Johnny, and Marie Bellard and husband Richard; five grandchildren: Lindsay Lopez, Kristen Rogers, Nicholas Bellard, Eric Bellard and Anne Marie Bellard; five great-grandchildren: Joscelyn, Leighton, Christian, Olivia, and Julia; and one sister, Venice (Dixie) Byler and husband Dickie.

She was preceded in death by her only son, Grady; her parents, Cornelius Leger and Marie Druilhet Leger; her twin sister, Mary Leger; sister, Anita Mouton (Mac); and two brothers, Henry Leger and Keith Leger.

For most of her life, Rita was a nurse and cared for many people, a quality lasting long after her retirement. She loved her family deeply. Spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was the highlight of her life.

May God welcome Rita with open arms, for this is not the end of her story, but the beginning of a new one. She is finally reunited with her beloved son.

Pallbearers will be Nicholas Bellard, Eric Bellard, Richard Bellard, Johnny Allenday, Mark Mouton, and Robert Leger.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Thursday from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM and on Friday from 8:30 AM until time of service.

A Rosary will be prayed Thursday at 6:30 PM in the funeral home.

A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the MacKenzie family to Hospice of Acadiana, especially Jonathan Bourque, Thierston Chretien and Carol Jackson.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE-600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily World & The Advertiser from Aug. 2 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Martin & Castille Funeral Home - Southside
600 E Farrel Rd
Lafayette, LA 70508
(337) 984-2811
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Martin & Castille Funeral Home - Southside

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved