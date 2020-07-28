Dr. Rixby Broussard
Lafayette - Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, July 30, 2020, in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Rixby Joseph Broussard, 89, who passed away on July 26, 2020.
Burial will take place in Fountain Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Dr. Broussard, a resident of Youngsville, was the son of the late Espera Broussard and the former Edmae LeBlanc.
He is survived by his children, Joy Norred, Brian M. Broussard and his wife, Rhonda, Mark R. Broussard and his wife, Kandy, and Patricia Landry and her husband, Steven; grandchildren, Jason, Christopher, James, Eric, Logan, Jillian, Brady, Ryan, and Heidi; and great-grandsons, Job, James Christian, and Leighton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jane Mack Broussard; and sister, Alva Mae LeBlanc.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers on Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
Personal condolences may be sent to the Broussard family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com
.
Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA, is in charge of funeral arrangements.