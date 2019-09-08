|
Robert "Jack" Boudreaux
Lafayette - A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in St. Patrick Catholic Church in Lafayette for Robert "Jack" Boudreaux, 83, who died on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center.
Inurnment will be in Calvary Mausoleum in Lafayette.
Msgr. J. Douglas Courville, JCL, Pastor of St. Stephen Church in Berwick, will conduct the funeral services. Concelebrant will be Rev. Joshua Guillory, JCL of St. Patrick Church in Lafayette.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Gloria Savoie Boudreaux; two sons, Jack Boudreaux and his wife, Loren Winstead Boudreaux and Todd Gerard Boudreaux; one grandson, Brandon Boudreaux and two granddaughters, Darrian Bozeman and Madelyn Bozeman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Pola Mouton Boudreaux and Oleus Boudreaux and his foster parents, Gladu and Mabel Dupuis.
Jack was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all. He attended Michigan State on a boxing scholarship and later was inducted into the Louisiana Boxing Hall of Fame. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family alike.
The family requests that visitation be observed in St. Patrick's Catholic Church on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until time of services.
Memorial contributions can be made in Mr. Boudreaux's name to Steps to Heaven, P.O. Box 1453, Abbeville, LA 70511 or to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Boudreaux family to the staff of Lafayette General Medical Center especially Dr. Angela Snow.
