Robert (Bob) Charles Henry
Lafayette - A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Trinity Bible Church, 130 East Broussard Road, for Robert ("Bob") Charles Henry, 73, who died on Thursday, December 27, 2018 at his residence in Lafayette. Pastor Dennis Malcolm will conduct the Memorial Service.
Bob was survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Sharon Stelly Henry; his son Brian Charles Henry and his wife Heidi Tracy Henry; his daughter, Lillian Claire Henry; his son William Patrick Henry and his wife Maria Esturco Henry; his grandchildren, Isaac Robert Henry, Anna Sophia Henry, Samuel Matthew Henry, Vivian Lee Heidrich, Nathan Matthew Henry, Michael Charles Henry and Camille Anne Henry; his one sister, Susan Henry Huval and her husband Gerald Huval; and his nephew, Brett Huval. He was preceded in death by his parents, Knox Lee Henry and Theodora ("Polly") Simon.
Bob was born on November 28, 1945, in Athens, TN and moved to Lafayette, Louisiana at a young age. He graduated from Lafayette High School in 1963, and received his degree in mechanical engineering from University of Louisiana Lafayette in 1967. Bob married Sharon on September 3, 1967. Bob began his career as an engineer working for NASA in Hampton, VA, then enlisted in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. After graduating at the top of his officer's training class, he served as an Instructor Pilot at Moody Air Force Base in Valdosta, GA until the war ended. He then briefly served as an airline pilot for Southern Airlines, before moving his family home to Lafayette. It was then that Bob began his career in the oil business, working as an engineer for Amoco Corporation, and then Union Texas Petroleum. In 1986, Bob started his own oil and gas exploration, drilling and production company, Henry Production Company, which he operated up until his death.
Bob was a devoted outdoorsman who loved hunting, hiking and skiing. He was also a lifelong passionate and skilled private pilot. He was happiest in the mountains, hiking with his family and dogs, or flying/traveling to new places. He was especially proud of his Tennessee heritage, and enjoyed going there often. Bob very much cherished his wife and family and loved spending time with them. He will be dearly missed by all who were blessed by his love and support.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Trinity Bible Church, 130 East Broussard Road, Lafayette, LA 70503.
Published in the The Advertiser on Mar. 13, 2019