Robert "Bobby" Guynn
Lafayette - Memorial Services will be held at a later date in Bellevue Memorial Park for Robert Leslie Guynn, 92, who passed away on December 11, 2019.
Mr. Guynn, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late Fredrick Guynn and the former Susie McQueen. Robert "Bobby" was a proud veteran of WWII, serving with the U.S. Navy, first on the USS Artemis at the Bikini Atoll test site and then on the USS Kearsarge. Upon returning home, Robert worked in telecommunications his entire career, beginning as a Lineman and retiring as a Supervising Engineer. He was an avid UL baseball fan, a member of the original "Dirty Dozen" and a season ticket holder since 1987. He was also a big fan of the UL girls' softball program. "Bobby" was a devoted caregiver to friends and family alike, always taking the opportunity to help those in need. He will be sorely missed by all those that knew him.
He is survived by his daughters, Laura Guynn, Lorna Guynn, Judy McBane and husband David; and many nieces & nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Barbara; parents, Fredrick and Susie Guynn; brother, Jim Guynn and wife Bertha; brother, Richard Guynn; and sister, Marjorie Cummins and husband Bill.
The family would like to thank the staff of Nursing Specialties and Heart of Hospice. Additionally, special thanks go to Darnell Buford, his devoted caregiver.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Heart of Hospice and Ragin' Cajuns Athletic Foundation, specifically to the baseball program.
Personal condolences may be sent to the Guynn family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.
Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019