Robert L. Duhon
Rayne - Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019, at 10:00 AM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette for Robert L. Duhon, 69, who passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Lafayette General Medical Center. Visitation will held on Sunday in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM with a recitation of the Rosary to begin at 5:00 PM. Visitation will resume on Monday at 8:00 AM until the time of service.
Interment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park.
Deacon Cody Miller will conduct the funeral services.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 30 years, Kathleen "Kathy" Mire Duhon; his children, Kelli Duhon, Mike Duhon, and Lindsey Ramsey; his grandchildren, Chase, Cole and Kynlee; and his sisters, Patricia Huval and Deborah Scholenze.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Claby and Beatrice Ducharme Duhon.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Duhon family to Dr. Lester Ducote, Jr. for over 25 years of care and support he gave to Robert.
Published in the The Advertiser on July 21, 2019